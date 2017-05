Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Congratulations C A Bhavani Devi for becoming first Indian Fencer to win gold at an international event . Jai Bhavani ! pic.twitter.com/yktOtP7Ssk

India's C A Bhavani Devi has won the gold medal in the sabre event of the Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship held at Reykjavik in Iceland.