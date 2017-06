Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Thanks to Gopi sir, it was not possible to make it without him,I couldn't have been where I am now: Kidambi Srikanth pic.twitter.com/tAw7c02jl8

English summary

Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth returned home on Tuesday (June 27) after clinching the Australian Open Super Series title. The 24-year-old Srikanth, who extended his stellar run of form to become the first Indian male shuttler to win two consecutive Superseries title, was given a warm reception upon his arrival back home.