Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

"That's a man. In a skirt. Trying to return Kim Clijsters' serve" Always expect the unexpected in the invitation doubles... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lsArQJe4Rg

"That's a man. In a skirt. Trying to return Kim Clijsters' serve" Always expect the unexpected in the invitation doubles... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lsArQJe4Rg

English summary

There was a slightly odd moment in the ladies’ invitational doubles competition at Wimbledon as tennis legend Kim Clijsters got a random man in the crowd down from the stands, put him in her white skirt and made him play a point.