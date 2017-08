Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Due to incessant rains, today's #LePanga clashes have been postponed. Stay tuned to this space for all the updates. #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/yAq4jZG96h

English summary

In the wake of incessant rain in Mumbai, the Pro Kabbadi League matches of U Mumba versus Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengaluru Bulls versus UP Yoddha scheduled for Tuesday (August 29) have been rescheduled to a later date, according to a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League statement.