ముచ్చటగా మూడోసారి: యుఎస్‌ ఓపెన్‌ విజేత నాదల్‌

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

. @RafaelNadal sends his thanks to all of his fans on their fantastic support for him throughout the #USOpen 🇪🇸🎾🏆 (🎥: rafaelnadal on IG) pic.twitter.com/CroDgff0pm

To step on Arthur Ashe with @RafaelNadal for my first Slam final was an honour. I look forward to sharing the court with you again soon 😊 pic.twitter.com/lojLczEeil

English summary

World No.1 Rafael Nadal beat Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win his third US Open title and first since his 2013 triumph. For top seed Nadal, it marked his 16th Grand Slam singles title and second of the year following his French Open victory.