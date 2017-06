Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Ahead of the upcoming fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), starting July 28, the organisers on Wednesday revealed the new format of the tournament here. A 13-week long Kabaddi season will begin on July 28 in Hyderabad and will travel across 12 host cities, culminating in Chennai with the ultimate battle of Kabaddi supremacy taking place on October 28.