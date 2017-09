కొత్త క్రీడల మంత్రిగా ఒలింపిక్ పతక విజేత రాజ్యవర్ధన్ సింగ్ రాథోర్

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Pictures of #PresidentKovind administering oath of office and secrecy to members of Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/tP0rFXsS2i

#cabinetreshuffle : @Ra_THORe gets MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Sports in addition to MoS I&B pic.twitter.com/DFulxYKkYv

#CabinetResuffle : here are the changes in #Cabinet pic.twitter.com/i1ybl4mfsC

English summary

Athens Olympic silver medallist shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was on Sunday (September 3) appointed the new sports minister in place of Vijay Goel, who has been made the minister of state for parliamentary affairs.