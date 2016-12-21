షేక్ అయ్యా: టెన్నిస్ క్రీడాకారిణి క్విటోవాపై కత్తితో దాడి

వింబుల్డన్ మాజీ చాంపియన్, చెక్ రిపబ్లిక్ నంబర్‌వన్ క్రీడాకారిణి పెట్రా క్విటోవాపై గుర్తు తెలియని దుండుగుడు కత్తితో దాడి చేశాడు. ఈ దాడిలో క్విటోవాకు తీవ్ర గాయాలయ్యాయి.

హైదరాబాద్: వింబుల్డన్ మాజీ చాంపియన్, చెక్ రిపబ్లిక్ నంబర్‌వన్ క్రీడాకారిణి పెట్రా క్విటోవాపై గుర్తు తెలియని దుండుగుడు కత్తితో దాడి చేశాడు. ఈ దాడిలో క్విటోవాకు తీవ్ర గాయాలయ్యాయి. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే చెక్‌లోని తూర్పు ప్రాంతమైన ప్రొస్టెజోవ్ నగరంలోని తన ఇంటిలో ఉన్న సమయంలో క్విటోవాపై ఓ ఆంగతకుడు దాడికి పాల్పడినట్లు ఆమె అధికార ప్రతినిధి కారెల్ తేజ్‌కల్ తెలిపారు.

మంగళవారం ఉదయం ఈ సంఘటన చోటు చేసుకుందని ఆయన తెలిపారు. క్విటోవా ఇంట్లో దోపిడి చేయడానికి వచ్చిన వారే ఈ దారుణానికి పాల్పడ్డారని అన్నారు. ఈ దాడిలో క్విటోవా ఎడమ చేతిపై తీవ్ర గాయమైంది. వైద్యులు క్విటోవాకు చికిత్సనందిస్తున్నారని, ప్రస్తుతాని ఆమెకు ప్రమాదమేమీ లేదని ఓ ప్రకటనలో వెల్లడించాడు.

కాగా ఈ ఘటనపై కేసు నమోదు చేసుకున్న పోలీసు ఉన్నతాధికారులు దర్యాప్తును ముమ్మరం చేశారు. 26 ఏళ్ల క్విటోవా 2011, 2014లో వింబుల్డన్ చాంపియన్‌గా నిలిచింది. ప్రస్తుతం వరల్డ్ ర్యాంకింగ్‌లో ఉన్న 11వ స్ధానంలో ఉన్న క్విటోవా తన కెరీర్‌లో 19 టైటిళ్లను సొంతం చేసుకుంది.

దాడి ఘటనపై క్విటోవా మాట్లాడుతూ తాను భయాందోళనకు గురైనట్లు పేర్కొంది. గాయం కాస్త తీవ్రమైనదేనని స్పెషలిస్టులకు చూపించానని ఆమె తెలిపింది. ఈ దాడి కారణంగా వచ్చే ఏడాది జనవరి 1 నుంచి జరిగే హోప్‌మన్ కప్ నుంచి ఆమె వైదొలిగింది. క్విటోవాపై దాడి ఘటన గురించి తెలుసుకున్న సహచర టెన్నిస్ క్రీడాకారిణిలు ఆమె త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ట్విట్టర్‌లో ప్రార్ధించారు.

