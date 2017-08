Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Day 3, and win no. 3 for @Fortunegiants at home, after @PatnaPirates & @UpYoddha played out a sensational draw! Check out the best moments! pic.twitter.com/olRIwKk3O4

English summary

Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their winning run at the top of Zone A with a confident and convincing 27-20 display against Jaipur Pink Panthers who were playing just their third game of the season.