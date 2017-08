Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Playing their fifth match at home, Gujarat outplayed Telugu Titans to win their fifth match on the trot. When the final whistle was blown, the score red 29-19. As it has been the case in the season 5, youngsters and strong defence has been Fortunegiants’ strength as they took control over Telugu Titans right from the start.