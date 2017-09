Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Super 10s and High 5s were aplenty on the final day of the #Kolkata leg of #VivoProKabaddi ! Here are the most #PowerPanga moments! pic.twitter.com/o0WxkXFR6o

Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 42-37 in a thrilling encounter in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi League. Telugu Titans had a disastrous first half and fought back in the second half but it wasn’t enough as they succumbed to another defeat. Deepak Niwas Hooda scored 9 raid points for Puneri Paltan whereas Girish Maruti scored six tackle points.