చివరి నిమిషంలో చెలరేగిన తలైవాస్: యోధాతో మ్యాచ్ టై

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Coming in after four consecutive defeats, UP Yoddha managed to break their four-match losing streak with a 33-33 nail-biting finish in Lucknow. Rishank Devadiga’s 14 raid points powered UP Yoddha while Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur completed his 11th super 10 as the two teams gave season 5 it’s sixth tie.