ప్రో కబడ్డీ: బెంగాల్ వరుస విజయాలకు బ్రేక్ వేసిన బెంగళూరు

. @BengaluruBulls thwarted an in-form @BengalWarriors side, riding high on Ajay Kumar's ⚡️ showing! Here are some moments from #BLRvBEN ! pic.twitter.com/bYSs5RKabv

English summary

Bengaluru Bulls defeated Bengal Warriors 31-25 in a pulsating encounter of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 on Wednesday. It was Ajay Kumar and Rohit Kumar, who scored nine and six points respectively to lead the Bulls to a superb victory.