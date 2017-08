Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Bengaluru Bulls registered a win over Tamil Thalaivas in a thrilling encounter by 32-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League, here on Friday (August 4). Ajay Thakur starred for the losing side while Ajay Kumar was the top performer for Bulls as both the players stamped their authority with superb raids on their rivals from the onset.