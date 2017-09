Sports

Nageshwara Rao

A @BengalWarriors win on the buzzer & @HaryanaSteelers warding off a Dabang challenge – could today's #LePanga be any more exciting?! pic.twitter.com/5c8SaJ846u

Hosts Haryana Steelers defeated Dabang Delhi 27-24 as they resumed their winning momentum in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 on Tuesday (September 12) at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat.