దుమ్ము రేపిన పట్నా పైరెట్స్: బెంగళూరుపై భారీ విజయం

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

2 time champions Patna Pirates hand a second loss to Bengaluru Bulls as they win by 14 points in Match 17. Patna Pirate's skipper Pardeep Narwal was absolutely flawless with his raids. Patan have now won their third match as they are undefeated this season. Bengaluru have now won 2 matches and lost 2 matches.