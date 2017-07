ప్రో కబడ్డీ లీగ్ సీజన్ 5: తొలి మ్యాచ్ నేడే, తెలుగు టైటాన్స్, తమిళ్ తలైవాస్ జట్ల మధ్య ‘లే.. పంగా..’

Sports

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Pro Kabaddi League’s fifth season is all set to enthrall the fans as it begins in Hyderabad on Friday. The inaugural match of the tournament would be held at the Gachibowli stadium between the Rahul Chaudhari-led Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. The inaugural ceremony is likely to be a star-studded affair, with sports icons and film personalities expected to attend the event. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will sing a glorious rendition of the National Anthem before the start of the first match of the season, the organisers said in a release. Kabaddi stars Anup Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Nitin Tomar, besides international player Meraj Sheykh were present at a curtain raiser event on Thursday.