స్పోర్ట్స్ పర్సన్ ఆఫ్ ద ఇయర్ అవార్డుకి ఎంపికైన పీవీ సింధు

అవార్డుల పూర్తి జాబితా:

Sportsperson Of The Year: PV Sindhu

Special award for service to Sports: Jayant Rastogi, CEO, Magic Bus.

Team of the year: Junjor Men's Hockey Team received by Captain Harjeet Singh.

Coach of the year: Pullela Gopichand.

Editor's Award for excellence: Devendra Jhajharia, MariyappanThangavelu, Varun Bhati.

Outstanding Contribution to sports: K Arumugam.

Athlete of the year: Gaurav Gill.

Gamechanger of the year: KL Rahul.

Extreme Performer of the year: Shiva Keshavan.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Abhinav Bindra.

Community Development through sports: Milind Soman (Received by his mother Usha Soman).

Inspirational athlete of the year: Deepa Malik.

Living Legend: Milkha Singh.