Nageshwara Rao

Scintillating victory for @Pvsindhu1 . Edges past Minatsu Mitani 21-19, 16-21, 21-10 to enter the SEMIS of #KoreaSS . pic.twitter.com/0AZuhfIioD

PV Sindhu continued her impressive run and advanced to the semi-final of the Korean Super Series 2017. The Olympic and World Championships silver medallist beat Minatsu Mitani of Japan 21-19 18-21 21-10 in the quarter-final in Seoul on Friday.