Story first published: Monday, July 17, 2017, 9:56 [IST]

Switzerland's Roger Federer defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic by 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the final to lift record eighth Wimbledon Tennis Championship title here on Sunday (July 16). Five years after his last Wimbledon triumph, the 35-year-old Federer captured a record eighth All England Club title without losing a single set in the tournament at the Centre Court.