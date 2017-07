వింబుల్డన్ ఫైనల్: సంప్రాస్ రికార్డు బద్దలయ్యేనా?, అడుగు దూరంలో ఫెదరర్

Sports

"It's unbelievable, especially the way this tournament unfolded. I was playing really great tennis from the first round" - @cilic_marin pic.twitter.com/efw73oTzFh

Up against it. Tomas Berdych has never come back to win a Grand Slam match after losing the first two sets... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/VXt4N0fbjq

"I feel very privileged to be in another final. I can't believe it's true" - @rogerfederer #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/j6WmzsSXuC

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer eased into his eleventh Wimbledon tennis championships final after defeating Tomas Berdych by 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the semi-final on Friday (July 14). Third seed Federer defeated 11th seed Berdych in 2 hours and 18 minutes to set up summit clash with seventh seed Marin Cilic on Sunday (July 16).