వింబుల్డన్: సెరెనా రికార్డుని బద్దలు కొట్టిన ఫెదరర్‌

Roger Federer overtook Serena Williams for the most matches won in Grand Slams on Saturday as he defeated Mischa Zverev in the third round of Wimbledon in three sets. He surpassed Williams’ 316 for an all-time record 317 Grand Slam singles match wins. Federer got the better of 27th seed Zverev, defeating him 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 50 minutes to register his 87th Wimbledon win.