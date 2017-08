Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar on Nita Ambani for Reliance Foundation Youth Sports pic.twitter.com/iauZnF5910

President Kovind confers Badminton coach GSSV Prasad with the Dronacharya award(lifetime) for 2017 pic.twitter.com/y3NsQtqWYZ

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred #ArjunaAward on para athlete Thangavelu Mariappan at Rashtrapati Bhawan pic.twitter.com/Fn2JWqU2iN

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur and Golfer SSP Chawrasia conferred with Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/bt3TCfspz6

English summary

President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred prestigious sports awards on Tuesday to celebrate National Sports Day on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.