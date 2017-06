మీరంటే ఎంతో గౌరవం: మెకన్రో వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలపై సెరెనా

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir

English summary

Former Tennis star and now pundit John McEnroe has set off a firestorm in the Tennis world with his recent comments on arguably the best female Tennis player of all time, Serena Williams.