. @MariaSharapova is part of the field that will receive a wild card for the 2017 #USOpen . See entire women's list: https://t.co/9VfuwCcyoM pic.twitter.com/hb2RUVK6z7

Thank you, @usopen . This is so so special. #goosebumps https://t.co/MnolaaqKsN

English summary

Former world No.1 Maria Sharapova will make her first Grand Slam appearance in over 18 months after she was awarded a main-draw wildcard for the upcoming US Open, organisers said on Tuesday.