యుఎస్ ఓపెన్: ఓటమితో షరపోవా టోర్నీ నుంచి నిష్క్రమణ

Nageshwara Rao

Maria Sharapova reflected positively on her US Open campaign after the former world number one's grand slam comeback ended in the fourth round. Sharapova bowed out at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (September 3) following a 5-7 6-4 6-2 loss to 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova in New York.