వెంకయ్యతో భేటీ: సింధు, సైనాలను సత్కరించిన విజయ్ గోయల్

India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth were felicitated by Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday for their fine show at the recently concluded Badminton World Championship held at Glasgow.