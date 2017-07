సౌత్ ఆస్ట్రేలియా ఓపెన్ టైటిల్ గెలిచిన హరీందర్‌ పాల్‌ సంధు

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India's Harinder Pal Sandhu beat Rhys Dowling of Australia 11-8 12-10 11-4 in the final to lift South Australian Open squash title, here today (July 8). Sandhu was down 1-7 after winning the first game comfortably as the Australian fought back strongly. He mounted a comeback to win it on extra points.