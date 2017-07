Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar opened India's account at the World Para Athletics Championships clinching the gold in the men's javelin throw F46 category event here. Sundar recorded his personal best effort of 60.36 metres on on Friday. Dinesh Priyantha Herath of Sri Lanka emerged second with 57.93m, followed by defending champion China's Guo Chunliang, with his season best of 56.14m.