యుపి యోధాతో 'ఢీ': తెలుగు టైటాన్స్ తలరాత మారేనా?

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The fifth season of Pro Kabaddi will begin from where it stopped last time. Quite literally. Having hosted the final leg of last season, Hyderabad will kickstart matters in the new three-month long season this time around. The Gachibowli Indoor stadium will play host to the fist leg of the fifth season from 28 July-3 August.