అసలేం జరిగింది?: అభిమానికి గుత్తా జ్వాలా సీరియస్ వార్నింగ్

Firstly I've lost all respect for u!! So I don't think u will get any answer from me!! Secondly if u had any question..ask straight!!

When u bring my parents in the conversation..u wish u didn't see this side of me!!! Mind it 😡

Jwala Gutta is no stranger to internet trolls and the two-time Olympian has proven time and again that she is a 'Boss' when it comes to shutting down those who try to create unnecessary furore to get attention by targeting celebrities on social media platforms.