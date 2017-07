Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap stole the show at the $120,000 Yonex US Open by stunning the top seed and defending champion Lee Hyun II of Korea in the first round of this Grand Prix Gold event held at Anaheim, California on Wednesday. Kashyap needed one hour three minutes to edge the Korean for a 21-16, 10-21, 21-19 win.