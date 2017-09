చిన్న పురుగుని చూసి వణికిపోయిన యుఎస్ ఓపెన్ విజేత (వీడియో)

Sports

24-year-old Sloane Stephens is the new US Open champion but did you know she's also terrified of bugs? A video captures the American tennis player's hilariously relatable reaction to a flying insect. The short clip, tweeted by Ms Stephens last week, shows her animated reaction to the bug and the Internet can't help but relate.