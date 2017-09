Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Pushed to the brink, @Venuseswilliams prevails in an epic QF against Kvitova to set up a SF against fellow 🇺🇸 Sloane Stephens! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/wVBWTB4ySI

English summary

Venus Williams made it through to her ninth US Open semi-final after prevailing in three sets against Petra Kvitova. A two-time winner of the US Open on home soil, American ninth seed Williams overcame Kvitova 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-2) in an absorbing quarter-final at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (September 5).