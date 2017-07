Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

An early exit for Martin Klizan, who is forced to retire due to injury against Novak Djokovic... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BbDjIQEOsY

Second seed Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of Wimbledon 2017 after his opponent Martin Klizan pulled off from the game due to injury. The Serbian ace was leading 6-3, 6-2 when the Slovakian decided to discontinue the game due to a calf injury after just 40 minutes.