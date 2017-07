తుది అంకానికి వింబుల్డన్: చరిత్రకు అడుగు దూరంలో వీనస్

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Ageless. Venus Williams ends Johanna Konta's fairy tale run 6-4, 6-2 to reach her first #Wimbledon singles final since 2009 pic.twitter.com/zJlHDdo6qF

English summary

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and American veteran Venus Williams set up the women's singles final clash of the Wimbledon tennis championships eliminating Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and local favourite Johanna Konta, respectively, here on Thursday (July 13).