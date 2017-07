Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Rafael Nadal defeated big-serving Karen Khachanov in straight sets to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon here on Friday (July 7). The 10-time French Open champion fired 41 winners to beat the Russian 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Centre Court to move into the last 16 for the first time since 2014, Xinhua news agency reported