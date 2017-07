వింబుల్డన్: 850వ విజయాన్ని సొంతం చేసుకున్న నాదల్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

It's a landmark win for @RafaelNadal . He's just the seventh player in history to reach the mark... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/13ZkYbgmEl

For the first time since 2015, @RafaelNadal returns to the grass at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/knwnaSpFkw

English summary

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal eased into the second round of the Wimbledon here today (July 3). The 31-year-old Nadal defeated world number 137 John Millman of Australia 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round match. He will next face Donald Young of USA on Wednesday (July 5).