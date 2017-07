Sports

Nageshwara Rao

"At the end of the day, we're all humans. We've got to go through these stages" - Novak Djokovic #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2Q1XazylqE

"I can't believe it - 100 matches [at Wimbledon]! I'm very happy my body kept me going all these years" - @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/ip3aMJiHsB

English summary

Roger Federer gets one step closer to his eighth Wimbledon title as he beat Milos Raonic in straight sets on Wednesday (July 12) 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the centre court, just moments after the home hero Andy Murray crashed out.