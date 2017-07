వింబుల్డన్: ముర్రే ఓటమి, చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన సామ్‌ క్వెరీ

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Another giant crashed out of Wimbledon as world number 1 Andy Murray suffers a shock defeat against world number 27 Sam Querrey at the centre. Giant killer Querrey became the first player to reach the semi-final at the 2017 Wimbledon. Murray for the second straight year gets out in the last 8 round.