ఇద్దరు తెలుగు వారికి అర్జున అవార్డు: 2017 స్పోర్ట్స్ అవార్డుల జాబితా

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The Sports Ministry, today, announced the winners Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand awards. As many as 17 sports personalities were honoured with the 2017 Arjuna awards including cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur; golfer SSP Chawrasia, tennis player Saketh Myneni.