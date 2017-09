Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Current Chief Coach of Indian Senior Women Hockey Team, Mr. Waltherus Marijne,will take over as Chief Coach of Indian Senior Men Hockey Team

English summary

Women's national hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne was today named chief coach of the Indian men's team - a stunning decision given that the Dutchman has no prior experience of handling a senior men's side.