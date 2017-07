అందరినీ ఒకేలా: అకాడమీలో ధూపియాతో డ్యాన్స్ చేసిన సానియా

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Tennis day with @Mirzasania . #WTAFutureStars . I'm with the @WTAFinalssg at the masterclass. #NovotelAirport 🎾 pic.twitter.com/7JiIXldCfs

English summary

Women's tennis in the country needs to grow further though young players like Karman Kaur Thandi and Prarthana Thombare are doing their best, tennis star Sania Mirza said on Tuesday.