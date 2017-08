Sports

Nageshwara Rao

PV Sindhu stays unbeaten against a Chinese player at the Worlds! Destroys Chen Yufei 21-13, 21-10 to enter #2017BWC FINAL. Go for gold!✌️ pic.twitter.com/oe7JitmWxu

English summary

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu assured India of a silver medal after reaching the finals of the World Championship with a straight game win over World No 10 Chen Yufei in women's singles, here on Saturday (August 27).