Another clinical performance from Srikanth Kidambi who is now unbeaten for 12 matches. Pre-quarters next! #2017BWC pic.twitter.com/2HtS7gkF4C

A dominating performance from Saina Nehwal takes her into the pre-quarters of #2017BWC Wraps up the match in 33 minutes! pic.twitter.com/dW4vQ9L0Ef

Trailing 12-18 in the 3rd game, Sai Praneeth's inspired comeback takes him into the pre-quarters of #2017BWC 72 minutes of action-packed 🏸 pic.twitter.com/8knQlzrq1g

English summary

Indian juggernaut continued to roll at the World Championship with shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth sailing through to the pre-quarterfinals of singles events, here on Wednesday (August 23).