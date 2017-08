Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

With top shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth assured of a safe passage till the quarter-finals, India can hope to bag a couple of medals at the World Championships which is to be held in Scotland from August 21. Unlike in the Olympics, a semi-final finish will assure the player at least a bronze medal at the Worlds.