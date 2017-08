మహిళల 100 మీటర్ల పరుగులో విజేత టోరీ బోవి

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The women's #IAAFworlds 100m champion is @toribowie in 10.85 pic.twitter.com/8xYMIOfPzD

English summary

USA's Tori Bowie stormed to World Championships 100m gold from Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dafne Schippers as Olympic champion Elaine Thompson was left empty-handed.