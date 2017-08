Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The year 2017 has been a significant one of Indian badminton. With seven individual titles already this year, India's 21-member contingent - their largest in the history of the event - is set to embark on the World Badminton Championships that gets underway on Monday, with a hope that this upward climb can snap India's wait for a gold medal at the premier event.