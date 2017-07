Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 12:54 [IST]

English summary

Ace women wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat on Friday (July 7) made the cut in the Indian squad for the World Wrestling Championship, to be held in Paris next month. The squad for the tournament was announced after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducted selection trials across weight categories at the STC Lucknow here.