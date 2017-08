వర్షపు నీరు చేరడం వల్ల స్టేడియంలో కరెంట్ షాక్: రెజ్లర్ విశాల్ దుర్మరణం

Sports

Vishal Kumar Verma, a national-level wrestler, died in a freak incident at the Jaipal Singh Stadium here on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was electrocuted due to a short circuit at the inundated and dilapidated stadium building which houses the office of the Jharkhand State Wrestling Association (JSWA).